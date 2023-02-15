UrduPoint.com

CIA Flew Decompression Chamber To Ship Allegedly Involved In Nord Stream Blast -Journalist

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 10:32 PM

The CIA has flown a decompression chamber to the Norwegian ship allegedly engaged in the Nord Stream pipeline blasts, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The CIA has flown a decompression chamber to the Norwegian ship allegedly engaged in the Nord Stream pipeline blasts, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh said on Wednesday.

"Not only did that ship have, was in operation , it also had a decompression chamber that had been flown by the CIA," Hersh said. "The Norwegians found the lowest level."

Seymour Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who blew the whistle on US atrocities in Vietnam War and more recently on prisoner torture at Abu Ghraib in Iraq, wrote in a blog post last week that American deep-water divers had planted explosives under three of the four Nord Stream pipelines that were detonated remotely last September at the order of President Joe Biden.

Sweden, Denmark along with Germany, the main beneficiary of Russian gas, opened separate probes into the blasts.

Hersh wrote that cheap Russian gas had been a boon for the German economy, fueling its post-war rise to prosperity while diminishing Europe's dependence on the United States. He cited a source with direct knowledge of the US operational planning as saying that Norway played a key role in helping the US organize the attack and keep the Swedish and Danish navies in the dark.

Both the United States and Norway dismissed the allegations as lies. Russia said it was no surprise that Hersh's report was largely overlooked by Western mainstream media despite Biden and Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland outright warning Russia months before the attack that the pipeline would be dealt with if it launched a military operation in Ukraine.

On September 26, 2022, three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged after an underwater blast.

