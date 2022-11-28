UrduPoint.com

CIA Head Could Hold More Talks With Russia's Naryshkin If Needed - Charge D'Affaires

Published November 28, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) head William Burns could hold another meeting with Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told Sputnik.

Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the meeting between Naryshkin and Burns, held in Ankara on November 14, was initiated by Washington. US media reported that some of the issues covered included detained US citizens and nuclear risks.

"I am sure if there is a need for another conversation in that channel it can happen, there is not anything scheduled that I know of," Rood told Sputnik.

