CIA Head Met With Zelenskyy in Kiev Tuesday, Reaffirmed US Support for Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) head William Burns held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on November 15 in Kiev and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to assist Kiev, The Washington Post newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a US official.

The CIA director was safe inside the US Embassy during missile strikes by Russia, the newspaper added.

Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that 85 missile strikes had been inflicted on the territory of Ukraine, mainly on energy infrastructure facilities.