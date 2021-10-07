CIA Launches China Mission Center To Confront Beijing - Statement
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has launched a China mission center to confront perceived threats from Beijing, CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday.
The center was formed "to address the global challenge posed by the People's Republic of China that cuts across all of the Agency's mission areas," a CIA statement shared with the media said.