CIA Launches Podcast to Help 'Demystify' Work of Leading US Intelligence Agency - Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The US Central Intelligence Agency launched an official podcast, "The Langley Files," to help shed light on the agency's typically clandestine work, Director Bill Burns said during the podcast's inaugural episode.

"We do usually operate in the shadows, out of sight and out of mind... I'm convinced that in our democracy, where trust in institutions is in such short supply, it's important to try to explain ourselves as best we can and to demystify a little bit of what we do," Burns said on Thursday.

The two hosts, only known as Dee and Walter, used the podcast to ask Burns questions about his role as the CIA's director, a position he revealed he never thought would hold.

Burns provided insight about the CIA's current work, such as the fact that they are hiring more Mandarin speakers and putting more resources toward addressing competition with China.

Burns also attempted to dispel the misconception that intelligence work is as depicted in spy movies, noting that it is often more about teamwork than "lone wolf" efforts.

The podcast is intended to help educate the general public on CIA's core mission and capabilities as an intelligence agency and will feature a variety of special guests, according to the agency's official description.