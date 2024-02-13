CIA, Mossad Chiefs, Qatar PM Meet Egyptians On Gaza Truce: Egypt Media
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) CIA director William Burns, Mossad chief David Barnea and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met Egyptian officials in Cairo Tuesday "to discuss a truce in Gaza", Egyptian media reported.
Al-Qahera news reported the "quartet meeting" as international pressure grows for a truce between Israel and Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip, where health officials say more than 28,000 people have been killed.
Qatar and Egypt have been mediating between the warring parties with US support.
A proposal thrashed out with Israeli negotiators in Paris late last month has gone back and forth between the two sides.
