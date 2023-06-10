CIA Notified Belgium of Ukrainian Trace in Attacks on Nord Stream Pipelines - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has notified the Belgian authorities about the alleged role of Ukraine in the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, Belgian media reported on Saturday.

In early March, German magazine Der Spiegel disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with an e-mail used to rent it hinting at connections to Ukraine, the reports said.

After the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipeline in late September 2022, Belgian military intelligence received information by US experts from the CIA, the RTBF broadcaster reported.

The information received by Belgium contained details on Ukraine's alleged participation in in the sabotage, according to the reports.

This information suggests that Western intelligence agencies, including the Belgian ones, have known for months that Ukraine is likely involved in the attack on the gas infrastructure, the news outlet said, adding that it was not disclosed earlier, as it could have put pressure on the alliance with Ukraine.