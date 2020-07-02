UrduPoint.com
CIA, NSA Chiefs To Brief Leaders Of Congress Thursday On Bounty Allegations - White House

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:30 AM

CIA, NSA Chiefs to Brief Leaders of Congress Thursday on Bounty Allegations - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The directors of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency (NSA) will brief leaders of Congress on Thursday on the allegations that Russia offered bounties for US soldiers in Afghanistan, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing.

"Yes, that is the plan," McEnany said on Wednesday when asked if the CIA and NSA chief will brief Congressional leaders.

On Friday, the New York Times published an article citing unnamed intelligence officials as saying President Donald Trump had been presented with an intelligence report claiming Russia could have paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US troops in Afghanistan.

Trump said that he and Vice President Mike Pence had not received a briefing on the matter because the US intelligence community said the allegations were not verified or substantiated. Trump called the article another attempt at a Russia hoax to make Republicans look bad in an election year.

US Congressman Adam Schiff, who was briefed on the intelligence Tuesday, said one of the US spy agencies had a dissenting view and evidence that disputed the allegations.

Russian officials have denied the allegations as false and characterized them as being part of the internal political infighting in the United States.

