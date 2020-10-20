CIA Officer Experienced Havana Syndrome in Moscow in 2017 - New York Times Citing Sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) A CIA officer in Moscow experienced severe vertigo symptoms in 2017, which affected US diplomats in Cuba and China, The New York Times reported, citing three sources among current and former diplomats familiar with the developments.

Earlier reports said the so-called Havana Syndrome had occurred among US diplomats in Cuba in 2016 and 2017, as well as in China in 2018. The diplomats were assumed to have possibly come under an unidentified acoustic attack. A number of US diplomats have experienced long-term health effects. The US State Department has not reached any definite conclusion as to what exactly caused the syndrome.

The newspaper said the impact on diplomats had been registered in other cities around the world as well, including Moscow.

It said CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos, who had helped run secret operations in Russia and Europe, had experienced what he believed was an attack in December 2017.

Polymeropoulos, then 48, suffered strong vertigo in his hotel room in the Russian capital and later began to have headaches that forced him to retire.

The newspaper claimed the cases involving CIA officers, none of which publicly reported, were adding to suspicions that Russia could have carried out the attacks across the world.

However, it said, the CIA chief remained unconvinced.

Back in 2017, Russia already denied rumors of involvement in "acoustic attacks." Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the time that attempts to see some kind of interest or involvement by Russia were "complete absurdity and strange insinuations."