CIA Publishes Instructions on How to Share Data With US Intelligence in Russian - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has published instructions in Russian, following which it is possible to secretly contact US intelligence and pass information to it, the Washington Post reported, citing officials.

The CIA has issued detailed instructions to social media outlets on how informants can ensure the security of data transfers and not get caught. The CIA recommended using the Tor internet browser in particular, which allows you to access the network anonymously, as well as a VPN. Additionally, the agency requests not to use a home or office computer for this purpose, the report says.

"Concerned Russians are trying to engage CIA, and we wanted to provide a way to safely contact us," a CIA official told the Washington Post.

The instructions require informants to state their full name, the country they are reporting from, their official position, and to specify what access they have to "secrets" for US intelligence. All this information is then thoroughly examined and verified, according to the media.

With this new approach, the CIA hopes to attract intelligence products and gain greater access to Russia's official classified information, according to the report.