UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CIA Reduces Number Of Intelligence Products On Russia It Sends To Trump - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:37 PM

CIA Reduces Number of Intelligence Products on Russia It Sends to Trump - Reports

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has reinforced scrutiny of its information products on Russia and has reduced their supply to the White House, Politico reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has reinforced scrutiny of its information products on Russia and has reduced their supply to the White House, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The corporate media outlet quotes nine current and former officials as saying CIA Director Gina Haspel has been "extremely cautious" about which Russia-related intelligence makes its way to President Donald Trump.

Haspel keeps a close eye on CIA's "Russia House" and often disagrees with its analysts, while sometimes accusing them of purposefully misleading her.

Three sources said Haspel tasked the CIA's General Counsel Courtney Elwood last year with reviewing virtually every agency product on Russia and the post-Soviet countries before it is sent to the White House.

"Four of the people said the change has resulted in less intelligence on Russia making its way to the White House, but the exact reason for that - whether Elwood has been blocking it, or whether Russia officers have become disillusioned and are producing less, or even self-censoring for fear of being reprimanded - is less clear," the report said.

One Trump administration official explained that the development is a matter of quality over quantity the report added.

Related Topics

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Russia White House CIA Trump Media

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

41 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

1 hour ago

GreenFactory Emirates: The largest indoor farm in ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks availed AED44.72 bn of TESS liquidity fa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.