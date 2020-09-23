CIA Reduces Number of Intelligence Products on Russia It Sends to Trump - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has reinforced scrutiny of its information products on Russia and has reduced their supply to the White House, Politico reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has reinforced scrutiny of its information products on Russia and has reduced their supply to the White House, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The corporate media outlet quotes nine current and former officials as saying CIA Director Gina Haspel has been "extremely cautious" about which Russia-related intelligence makes its way to President Donald Trump.

Haspel keeps a close eye on CIA's "Russia House" and often disagrees with its analysts, while sometimes accusing them of purposefully misleading her.

Three sources said Haspel tasked the CIA's General Counsel Courtney Elwood last year with reviewing virtually every agency product on Russia and the post-Soviet countries before it is sent to the White House.

"Four of the people said the change has resulted in less intelligence on Russia making its way to the White House, but the exact reason for that - whether Elwood has been blocking it, or whether Russia officers have become disillusioned and are producing less, or even self-censoring for fear of being reprimanded - is less clear," the report said.

One Trump administration official explained that the development is a matter of quality over quantity the report added.