UrduPoint.com

CIA, US Military Operating Outside Kabul Airport To Rescue More Americans - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

CIA, US Military Operating Outside Kabul Airport to Rescue More Americans - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The CIA and the US military are still carrying out extraction operations outside Kabul Airport using helicopters and ground troops to rescue and evacuate remaining Americans in Afghanistan, US media reports said on Wednesday.

The CIA is carrying out clandestine operations in these rescue efforts and is using military helicopters, US and other officials told the Wall Street Journal. At the same time, other US regular military forces are seeking to rescue Americans still stranded in the Afghan capital Kabul, the report said.

The CIA and the US military have given priority to evacuating all Americans remaining in Afghanistan over native Afghans considered at risk from the Taliban (banned in Russia) forces who have occupied the capital and almost the entire country, the Journal said.

Those Afghans include thousands who worked as interpreters for US forces and officials and their families, the report continued.

The US Department of Defense has said it is cooperating with the Taliban over security issues at Kabul Airport, the report added.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia CIA Same Media All From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Airport

Recent Stories

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

33 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

48 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Russian President discuss Afghan s ..

Prime Minister, Russian President discuss Afghan situation, bilateral ties in te ..

18 minutes ago
 FIFA's Infantino calls for 'solidarity' in player ..

FIFA's Infantino calls for 'solidarity' in player release Covid spat

18 minutes ago
 Parliamentary panel stresses early execution of ML ..

Parliamentary panel stresses early execution of ML-1 project

22 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Will Raise Corporate Tax on Largest B ..

Trudeau Says Will Raise Corporate Tax on Largest Banks, Insurers if Re-Elected

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.