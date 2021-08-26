CIA, US Military Operating Outside Kabul Airport to Rescue More Americans - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The CIA and the US military are still carrying out extraction operations outside Kabul Airport using helicopters and ground troops to rescue and evacuate remaining Americans in Afghanistan, US media reports said on Wednesday.

The CIA is carrying out clandestine operations in these rescue efforts and is using military helicopters, US and other officials told the Wall Street Journal. At the same time, other US regular military forces are seeking to rescue Americans still stranded in the Afghan capital Kabul, the report said.

The CIA and the US military have given priority to evacuating all Americans remaining in Afghanistan over native Afghans considered at risk from the Taliban (banned in Russia) forces who have occupied the capital and almost the entire country, the Journal said.

Those Afghans include thousands who worked as interpreters for US forces and officials and their families, the report continued.

The US Department of Defense has said it is cooperating with the Taliban over security issues at Kabul Airport, the report added.