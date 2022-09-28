CIA Warned Germany About Possible Attacks On Nord Stream Pipelines - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 01:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The Central Intelligence Agency warned Germany in summer about possible attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, media said Tuesday.
The US tipped off Germans only weeks before pipeline operators reported a drop in pressure readings at both pipelines, the Spiegel magazine has learned from sources familiar with the matter.
A German government spokesperson declined to comment on activities of foreign intelligence agencies.
Nord Stream 1 was delivering natural gas to Germany from Russia before Gazprom halted it in August, while Nord Stream 2 was never turned on, but both were filled with gas. Denmark said on Monday that the offshore gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were leaking gas.