CIA Warned Ukraine Not to Sabotage Nord Stream Pipelines Shortly Before Attacks - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) CIA had warned Ukraine against sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines after obtaining information about a Ukrainian plan to destroy part of the pipeline system, Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

In June 2022, Dutch military intelligence officials notified the CIA that a Ukrainian sabotage team was seeking a yacht on the Baltic coastline to be used by a team of divers to plant explosives along the pipelines, the report said.

The tip prompted the CIA to deliver a message to Ukraine warning against the sabotage, the report said.

The message was delivered despite doubts the CIA had about Ukraine's ability to carry out such an attack, which involved planting explosives deep underwater, the report added.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. The pipelines were incapacitated by explosive devices in September 2022.

US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has detailed the US government's involvement in planning and carrying out the attack on the pipelines based on information from a government source. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack.