CIA Will Have Weekly Meetings On China Following Launch Of New Mission Center - Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) will hold weekly meetings on threats posed by China following the launch of the agency's new China mission center, CIA Director William Burns said in an interview at Stanford University on Wednesday.

"We set in motion a sort of more formal review process as well, which produced a lot of thoughtful recommendations... on China, it was to create a single China mission center, as a way of ensuring that since China and that geopolitical challenge cuts across literally everything we do at the agency, to make sure that we were focusing and integrating that work in the most effective way possible.

I will start shortly a weekly meeting just focused on that mission center and on China," Burns said.

Earlier this month, Burns said the CIA was launching the new mission center to address the global challenge posed by China that cuts across all of the agency's mission areas.

However, former CIA analyst and officer Philip Giraldi told Sputnik that creating a mission center could lead to misleading groupthink that impacts the entire intelligence assessment process.

