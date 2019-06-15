CICA Members Reaffirm Palestinians' Right to Independent State - Declaration

Member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) have confirmed their commitment to the right of the Palestinians to create their independent state within the 1967 borders with the capital in East Jerusalem, the declaration of the fifth CICA summit said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) have confirmed their commitment to the right of the Palestinians to create their independent state within the 1967 borders with the capital in East Jerusalem, the declaration of the fifth CICA summit said.

"We remain committed to the right of the Palestinians to establish an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state within the borders as of June 4, 1967, with its capital in East Jerusalem, and we strongly support the historic role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as a guardian of the holy sites in the holy city of Jerusalem," the document said.

CICA members also expressed concern about tension in the middle East and urged all sides to "implement relevant UN resolutions in order to achieve peace, security and stability in this region."

"We also consider it necessary to resume negotiations on the Middle East peace process in order to reach a decision on the creation of two sovereign states on the basis of international law and relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative that would exist side by side in peace, harmony, tranquility and security," the declaration added.

CICA members also opposed any unilateral decision that could lead to a change in the status quo of Jerusalem.