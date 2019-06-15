UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CICA Members Reaffirm Palestinians' Right To Independent State - Declaration

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 02:16 PM

CICA Members Reaffirm Palestinians' Right to Independent State - Declaration

Member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) have confirmed their commitment to the right of the Palestinians to create their independent state within the 1967 borders with the capital in East Jerusalem, the declaration of the fifth CICA summit said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) have confirmed their commitment to the right of the Palestinians to create their independent state within the 1967 borders with the capital in East Jerusalem, the declaration of the fifth CICA summit said.

"We remain committed to the right of the Palestinians to establish an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state within the borders as of June 4, 1967, with its capital in East Jerusalem, and we strongly support the historic role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as a guardian of the holy sites in the holy city of Jerusalem," the document said.

CICA members also expressed concern about tension in the middle East and urged all sides to "implement relevant UN resolutions in order to achieve peace, security and stability in this region."

"We also consider it necessary to resume negotiations on the Middle East peace process in order to reach a decision on the creation of two sovereign states on the basis of international law and relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative that would exist side by side in peace, harmony, tranquility and security," the declaration added.

CICA members also opposed any unilateral decision that could lead to a change in the status quo of Jerusalem.

Related Topics

United Nations Jerusalem Lead Middle East June All Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

11 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

41 minutes ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

1 hour ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s economy picks up speed, promises stronge ..

1 hour ago

US Escalates Cyberattacks on Russia's Electric Gri ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.