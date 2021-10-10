CICA Members to Discuss Aid for Afghanistan - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The foreign ministers of the countries participating in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which will be held in Kazakhstan's capital Nur Sultan on October 11 and 12, will discuss the possibilities of providing humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"During the meeting it is planned to discuss issues of security and further development of regional economic cooperation, as well as the situation in Afghanistan, including the possibility of providing assistance to the Afghan people in an attempt to stop the formation of a humanitarian crisis," the ministry said in a statement.

The Uzbek delegation which will take part in the CICA meeting will be headed by the country's foreign affairs minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

On September 1, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced that the upcoming CICA meeting will also plan to adopt an updated version of the CICA Catalogue of Confidence Building Measures which are essential "in the context of the changing geopolitical situation in the region."

CICA is a intergovernmental forum with 27 members, aimed at promoting security and stability in Asia.