UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CICA States Oppose Any Meddling In Sovereign Affairs Of Foreign States - Declaration

Umer Jamshaid 3 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 02:16 PM

CICA States Oppose Any Meddling in Sovereign Affairs of Foreign States - Declaration

Member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) have confirmed their commitment to the principle that no state has the right to interfere in the affairs of other sovereign states

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) have confirmed their commitment to the principle that no state has the right to interfere in the affairs of other sovereign states, including with the aim of changing the legitimate government, the declaration of the fifth CICA summit said.

"We reaffirm that no state or group of states has the right, directly or indirectly, for any reason, to interfere in the internal or external affairs of any other state, including for the purpose of changing legitimate governments, and also [we reaffirm] that every state has the right independently determine its political system," the document read.

Related Topics

Government Asia

Recent Stories

Cabinet restructures Emirates Development Bank boa ..

5 minutes ago

Next CICA Summit to Be Held in 2022 - Declaration

2 minutes ago

Two families used own women to shield their corrup ..

3 minutes ago

PM to oversee high-powered inquiry commission's in ..

11 minutes ago

Putin appreciates Pakistan for promoting regional ..

3 minutes ago

Blast Kills 8 Kenyan Police Near Somalian Border - ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.