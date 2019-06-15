CICA States Oppose Any Meddling in Sovereign Affairs of Foreign States - Declaration

Member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) have confirmed their commitment to the principle that no state has the right to interfere in the affairs of other sovereign states

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) have confirmed their commitment to the principle that no state has the right to interfere in the affairs of other sovereign states, including with the aim of changing the legitimate government, the declaration of the fifth CICA summit said.

"We reaffirm that no state or group of states has the right, directly or indirectly, for any reason, to interfere in the internal or external affairs of any other state, including for the purpose of changing legitimate governments, and also [we reaffirm] that every state has the right independently determine its political system," the document read.