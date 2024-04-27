Open Menu

Cicada-palooza! Billions Of Bugs To Blanket America

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) They're loud. And for one special, cacophonous month up to a trillion of them will engulf suburbs and woodlands across America.

Two cicada "broods" are set for a rare double emergence that last occurred in 1803, when Thomas Jefferson was president and the United States purchased Louisiana from France.

The prospect of another natural wonder just weeks after a total solar eclipse across much of the country has gripped scientists and the public alike.

