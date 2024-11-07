CIIE 2024: global firms double down on green and smart mobility

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) At the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), that started on November 5 at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center, international and domestic companies showcased a shared commitment to environmental friendly and smart advancements in the automotive industry.

Spanning five days, this year's event has set new participation records, attracting exhibitors from 152 countries, regions, and international organizations and filling over 420,000 square meters with a broad array of innovations.

Several foreign firms focused on integrating new energy solutions with smart transportation, presenting a dynamic vision for the future of China's automotive industry.

According to CEN, the CIIE automotive pavilion this year featured a dedicated "Future Low-Altitude Mobility" section, with companies such as Volant, Tcab Tech, Yufeng Future, and Lanyi Aviation all highlighting their efforts in this emerging market.

During the event, a seminar titled A New Chapter for the Low-Altitude Economy: New Momentum at the Hongqiao Hub drew attention to the sector potential, coinciding with the release of several regional-level policies to accelerate its development.

Huang is optimistic about the potential for China low-altitude economy, which he sees as poised for significant growth. At the Central Economic Work Conference 2023, the low-altitude economy was formally designated as a strategic emerging industry. This has been followed by a flurry of policy announcements.

On November 5, 2024, China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology held its first plenary session of the Low-Altitude Industry Development Leadership Group, where it outlined key tasks for fostering high-quality industry development.

Support is coming from all corners, whether in terms of securing funding or establishing our supply chain,Huang said.

He emphasized that such backing is crucial for growth, noting that the success of electric vehicles (EVs) globally has been driven in large part by the strength of the EV supply chain.

In China, Tcab Tech also benefits from the country advanced electric technology, which is aiding the development of its aircraft. By leveraging much of the EV sector established supply chain, the company can drive down costs and carve out a competitive advantage over international rivals.

At this year's CIIE, Tcab Tech also extended its reach beyond the Chinese market. On November 6, the company signed a strategic partnership agreement with Autocraft, a foreign partner, to explore the commercial potential of its E20 eVTOL in the UAE low-altitude tourism and air mobility markets.

Looking ahead, Huang cautioned that safety must remain the top priority for all players in the sector. "The cost of any mistake in this industry is huge," he said.

He also highlighted the broader implications of China foray into the eVTOL market. Historically, no Chinese aircraft has been exported on a large scale, Huang pointed out. But with the advent of electrification, we are opening a new path that could allow Made in China products to reach international markets. This is about more than basic manufacturing; its about high-tech innovation.

APP/asg