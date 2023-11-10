(CIIE) Deals worth 505 mln USD signed at American Pavilion during 6th CIIE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A total of 505 million U.S. Dollars worth of deals were signed by exhibitors participating in the American Food and Agriculture Pavilion during the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), said the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai (AmCham Shanghai).

Hosted by AmCham Shanghai and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the American Food and Agriculture Pavilion at the 6th CIIE is the first time the U.S. government has participated in the grand event.

Seventeen industry associations, state governments and companies showcased a wide range of food and agriculture products at the American pavilion.

"The results of the American Food and Agriculture Pavilion exceeded our expectations," said Eric Zheng, president of AmCham Shanghai. "The CIIE proved to be an important platform to showcase American products and services."

He added that AmCham Shanghai will continue to support American companies in growing their business in China by leveraging this unrivaled import expo.