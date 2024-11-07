(@FahadShabbir)

As one of the largest upstream oil and gas exploration and production companies, ConocoPhillips, an American firm, expressed its confidence in China's increasingly open business environment during an interview at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) As one of the largest upstream oil and gas exploration and production companies, ConocoPhillips, an American firm, expressed its confidence in China's increasingly open business environment during an interview at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

"The Chinese government is relentlessly pushing forward to create a more open and internationalized business environment, and the CIIE is a vivid example," said Markel Hubinette, Global Vice President and President of ConocoPhillips China.

"We believe this open environment will not only enhance collaborations between foreign companies like ConocoPhillips and our long-standing Chinese stakeholders, but will also drive prosperity for the industry both in China and globally."

ConocoPhillips sees managing climate-related risks and exploring energy transition opportunities as key to sustaining long-term business in China, CEN reported on Thursday.

Given that liquefied natural gas (LNG) is a cleaner-burning fuel with lower greenhouse gas emissions, the company believes LNG plays a crucial role in helping China achieve its dual carbon goals. "Our LNG business in China continues to expand, and we are eager to explore further opportunities to meet China's growing energy demands while supporting the country's energy transition objectives," Hubinette added.

Japanese semiconductor equipment manufacturer KOKUSAI ELECTRIC, attending CIIE for the first time, has seen rapid growth in its Chinese operations.

Xu Ruosong, Global Vice President, Chairman, and General Manager of KOKUSAI ELECTRIC China expressed strong confidence in China's semiconductor market. "We believe the Chinese market will present long-term growth opportunities for the semiconductor industry," Xu said.

"China will become an increasingly important player in the global semiconductor supply chain." KE plans to continue boosting its investments in China to meet local market demands.

At the Michelin booth, Serge Godefroid, Michelin China Research & Development Director, highlighted the dual purpose of CIIE. "It's not only a platform to showcase our innovations but also an excellent opportunity to engage the Chinese ecosystem and observe its dynamics," he said. "CIIE provides a space to exchange ideas with partners, consumers, and government officials."

On Michelin's view of the Chinese market, Godefroid remarked: "What stands out is not just growth in numbers, but a shift towards quality. More and more customers are valuing purpose-driven, high-quality products. This means we need to demonstrate our innovation through the performance of our products. Chinese consumers are increasingly focused on quality and innovation, making this an ideal platform for us."

This year's CIIE saw the participation of 3,496 exhibitors, including 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders. Among them, 186 companies and institutions having participated in all seven editions of the expo.

APP/asg