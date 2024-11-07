CIIE: Foreign firms race for "Low-Altitude Economy" with EV production advantages boosting eVTOLs

Huang Yongwei, CEO of Malaysia-based Tcab Tech has said that the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) represents a pivotal moment

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Huang Yongwei, CEO of Malaysia-based Tcab Tech has said that the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) represents a pivotal moment.

"This is the time for us to demonstrate how we intend to present our aircraft in a way that is affordable, environmentally friendly, and aligned with public transport noise regulations," he said at the expo.

The company, which specializes in the development of tilt-rotor electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, is eager to showcase its role in the rapidly growing low-altitude mobility sector. As Huang highlighted, the Chinese government's recent introduction of the low-altitude economy as a cornerstone of its future mobility plans makes this the ideal moment for the company to establish its presence, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

The CIIE's automotive pavilion this year featured a dedicated "Future Low-Altitude Mobility" section, with companies such as Volant, Tcab Tech, Yufeng Future, and Lanyi Aviation all highlighting their efforts in this emerging market. During the event, a seminar titled "A New Chapter for the Low-Altitude Economy: New Momentum at the Hongqiao Hub" drew attention to the sector's potential, coinciding with the release of several regional-level policies to accelerate its development.

Huang is optimistic about the potential for China's low-altitude economy, which he sees as poised for significant growth. At the Central Economic Work Conference 2023, the low-altitude economy was formally designated as a strategic emerging industry. This has been followed by a flurry of policy announcements. On November 5, 2024, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology held its first plenary session of the Low-Altitude Industry Development Leadership Group, where it outlined key tasks for fostering high-quality industry development.

"Support is coming from all corners, whether in terms of securing funding or establishing our supply chain," Huang said.

He emphasized that such backing is crucial for growth, noting that the success of electric vehicles (EVs) globally has been driven in large part by the strength of the EV supply chain. "In China, Tcab Tech also benefits from the country's advanced electric technology, which is aiding the development of its aircraft. By leveraging much of the EV sector's established supply chain, the company can drive down costs and carve out a competitive advantage over international rivals."

At this year's CIIE, Tcab Tech also extended its reach beyond the Chinese market. On November 6, the company signed a strategic partnership agreement with Autocraft, a foreign partner, to explore the commercial potential of its E20 eVTOL in the UAE's low-altitude tourism and air mobility markets.

Looking ahead, Huang cautioned that safety must remain the top priority for all players in the sector. "The cost of any mistake in this industry is huge," he said. He also highlighted the broader implications of China's foray into the eVTOL market. "Historically, no Chinese aircraft has been exported on a large scale," Huang pointed out. But with the advent of electrification, we are opening a new path that could allow "Made in China" products to reach international markets. This is about more than basic manufacturing; it's about high-tech innovation."

