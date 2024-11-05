BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is not just an exhibition; it's a declaration of China's unwavering commitment to further opening up its economy, said Shehzad Ahmad Khan, Pakistani Consul General in Shanghai.

The 7th CIIE, being held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, attracts a diverse range of participants, underscoring China's policy of openness and inclusiveness, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

With 152 countries, regions, and international organizations participating in both the national and corporate pavilions, the overall exhibition area exceeds 420,000 square meters. This annual event sees a record number of participating companies this year, with 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions, including 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders. More than 400 representative new products, technologies and services will be showcased.

The growing number of participating countries serves as a significant sign that China is committed to its opening-up policy, the consul general noted. The array of forums and sideline events further underscores China's message of openness and innovation, signaling a new paradigm for the world that emphasizes not only openness but also inclusiveness, he added.

The 7th CIIE National Pavilion Zone has secured participation from 77 countries and international organizations, serving as a bridge for high-quality, distinctive products from 19 least developed countries to access the Chinese market and connect with the global market.

China's emphasis on growing together is evident here, remarked the consul general. There is a constant discourse on how China will facilitate the collective development of other nations. This exhibition aims to generate opportunities for all," he added.

The exhibits at CIIE span high-end equipment, new materials, marine engineering equipment, biotechnology, advanced agricultural technology and many other cutting-edge fields of science and technology.

The consul general highlighted that most of the sectors represented at CIIE are those where China and Pakistan seek to grow together.

In a joint statement, China welcomes Pakistani enterprises to expand bilateral trade through platforms like CIIE and supports Pakistan in expanding exports to China.

This year, Pakistan has achieved its largest-ever participation in CIIE. "Our participation spans two distinct pavilions,"

he elaborated. "One is the national pavilion, where we are focusing on building our country's image. The other is the corporate pavilion."

The Pakistani delegation featured approximately 29 companies in the consumer hall, presenting a diverse range of products from carpets and handicrafts to onyx and wooden works.

Furthermore, Pakistani exhibitors were also present in the food hall and the surgical sector. In total, the number of Pakistani exhibitors exceeded 50, including private participants from Pakistani businesses already registered in

China.

For Pakistani participants, CIIE offers a unique platform to connect with the rest of the world. "The reach our exhibitors will gain here is unmatched by any other expo," said the Consul General.

Furthermore, the numerous forums and sideline events, each with a specific theme, provide invaluable insights into the Chinese market, growth models, and future plans. Pakistani exhibitors have a chance to attend these forums and gain firsthand knowledge on how to contribute and achieve a win-win situation.

Moreover, the consul general regards CIIE as a crucial launching pad, particularly as Pakistan ventures into the second phase of industrial growth under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). With the essential infrastructure firmly in place, Pakistani exhibitors are eagerly seeking partnerships with Chinese companies to engage in special economic zones (SEZs) and drive this next phase of industrial development.

The consul general further voiced his aspiration for an enriched cultural and culinary content presence at CIIE, coupled with intensified B2B parallel exchanges. "This will undoubtedly fortify the business ties between Pakistan and China," he said.

