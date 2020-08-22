Cinema for Peace Thanks Germany, Russia for Helping Evacuate Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The Cinema for Peace Foundation thanked Germany and Russia on Saturday for helping to move Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny to Berlin for treatment.

The 44-year-old blogger fell ill on a flight to Moscow and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, where he went into coma on Thursday. His family and friends asked for him to be transported to a Berlin clinic. He was airlifted to Germany and admitted on Saturday.

"Today, the air ambulance carrying Alexei Navalny landed in Berlin at 8:47 am.

The patient is in stable condition. Cinema for peace has successfully accomplished this humanitarian mission and thanks for the support from all over the world and the authorities in Germany and Russia," the charity said, adding it "has no association to Russian politics."

Navalny's supporters have insisted that the Russian government's critic could have been poisoned in the Tomsk airport, but repeated testing found no traces of toxins in his blood and urine samples. Doctors from the Omsk hospital suggested he had a metabolic disease caused by low blood sugar.