Cinemas Across Russia to Open July 15 - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Cinemas across Russia will resume operation on July 15, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Monday.

"Here are some good news, cinemas will open on July 15," Chernyshenko said at talks between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his deputies.

The Russian Ministry of Culture has recommended suspending the operation of cinemas, theaters, museums and circuses starting March 23 due to the spreading of the coronavirus. As the epidemiological situation in the country is improving, restrictions are being lifted gradually.