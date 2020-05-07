Cinemas, Restaurants, Theaters May Reopen in Netherlands on June 1 - Government

The government of the Netherlands may allow cinemas, restaurants, theaters and other institutions to open and work under certain social distancing measures starting from June 1 if the situation with COVID-19 remains under control, according to a statement published on the government website

Lockdown measures in the Netherlands have been in place since March 15.

"Expected measures from 1 June. If the virus remains under control, the following will be possible: secondary schools will reopen .

.. cinemas, restaurants, cafes and cultural institutions (such as concert venues and theaters) will reopen, subject to certain conditions: a maximum of 30 people (including staff). People must be able to stay 1.5 meters [4.9 feet] apart; ... museums and heritage sites will reopen," the government said.

The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Netherlands has reached 41,774 and number of coronavirus-related deaths has increased by 84 over the past 24 hours to 5,288.