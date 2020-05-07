UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cinemas, Restaurants, Theaters May Reopen In Netherlands On June 1 - Government

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:50 PM

Cinemas, Restaurants, Theaters May Reopen in Netherlands on June 1 - Government

The government of the Netherlands may allow cinemas, restaurants, theaters and other institutions to open and work under certain social distancing measures starting from June 1 if the situation with COVID-19 remains under control, according to a statement published on the government website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The government of the Netherlands may allow cinemas, restaurants, theaters and other institutions to open and work under certain social distancing measures starting from June 1 if the situation with COVID-19 remains under control, according to a statement published on the government website.

Lockdown measures in the Netherlands have been in place since March 15.

"Expected measures from 1 June. If the virus remains under control, the following will be possible: secondary schools will reopen .

.. cinemas, restaurants, cafes and cultural institutions (such as concert venues and theaters) will reopen, subject to certain conditions: a maximum of 30 people (including staff). People must be able to stay 1.5 meters [4.9 feet] apart; ... museums and heritage sites will reopen," the government said.

The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Netherlands has reached 41,774 and number of coronavirus-related deaths has increased by 84 over the past 24 hours to 5,288.

Related Topics

Netherlands March May June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Customs convenes quarterly consultative coun ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler assigns Salah Al Muhairi as chairman ..

2 hours ago

EU Retail Trade In March Falls By 10 Percent From ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to Begin Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown on Sat ..

2 minutes ago

Wall Street Opens Up 1% as Investors Bet on US Reo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.