Cinematographer Hutchins' Father Says Actor Baldwin 'Partly Responsible' For Her Death

Mon 20th December 2021 | 12:34 PM

Famous US actor Alec Baldwin, who accidentally shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the shooting of his new movie "Rust" in October is partially responsible in Hutchins' death, her father, Anatoly Androsovych told UK tabloid the Sun

At the start of December, Baldwin said in his first interview since the tragedy that he did not pull the trigger and would never point a gun at anyone.

"It is clear to me (that) Baldwin fired the shot from his hand so it's hard for me to understand how he cannot be held partly responsible for my daughter's death," Androsovych said in an interview published�on Sunday.

According to Androsovych, who served as captain on a submarine, the revolver, the exact gun used by Baldwin during filming and the fatal accident, is a type of gun that does not fire unless the trigger is pulled.�Therefore, that makes the actor "partially guilty for causing that shot," Hutchins' father added.

On October 21, Baldwin fired a gun loaded with live ammunition injuring a film director and fatally wounding Hutchins. Before firing, Baldwin was told that the gun was not loaded. The actor has expressed his devastation in the tragedy and paid tribute to Hutchins.

