Circumstances of Russian POWs Execution in Ukraine Should Be Probed to Fullest - UN OHCHR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The actual circumstances of the execution of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine should be investigated to the fullest and those responsible should be brought to justice, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Friday.

"Our Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has conducted a preliminary analysis indicating that these disturbing videos are highly likely to be authentic in what they show. The actual circumstances of the full sequence of events must be investigated to the fullest extent possible, and those found responsible appropriately held to account," Turk said, as quoted by the UN Human Rights Office.