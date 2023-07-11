Circumstances When NATO Might Have to Use Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Remote' - Statement

Circumstances in which NATO might have to use nuclear weapons are "extremely remote," the alliance said in its communique adopted at the Vilnius summit on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Circumstances in which NATO might have to use nuclear weapons are "extremely remote," the alliance said in its communique adopted at the Vilnius summit on Tuesday.

"NATO's goal is a safer world for all; we seek to create the security environment for a world without nuclear weapons.� The circumstances in which NATO might have to use nuclear weapons are extremely remote.� Any employment of nuclear weapons against NATO would fundamentally alter the nature of a conflict," the communique said.�

NATO also said that it takes steps to ensure safety and security of its nuclear deterrent mission, which includes measures to "to modernise NATO's nuclear capability and updating planning to increase flexibility and adaptability of the Alliance's nuclear forces.

"Accordingly, we will strengthen training and exercises that simulate conventional and, for Allies concerned, a nuclear dimension of a crisis or conflict, facilitating greater coherence between conventional and nuclear components of NATO's deterrence and defence posture across all domains and the entire spectrum of conflict," NATO said.