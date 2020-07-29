UrduPoint.com
CIS Broadcaster To Conduct Nationwide Exit Poll During Presidential Election In Belarus

Wed 29th July 2020

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) A nationwide exit poll will be held across more than 300 polling stations on the main voting day of the Belarusian presidential election on August 9, Vladimir Pertsov, the head of the Mir intergovernmental television channel covering the Commonwealth of Independent States, said on Tuesday.

"A national exit poll will be held during the presidential vote on August 9. The sociological research has been initiated by the Belarusian representation of the Mir broadcaster," Pertsov said, as quoted by Belarus' Belta news agency.

According to Pertsov, the broadcaster has reached out to foreign experts ” including those in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Austria, Russia, Armenia and Poland, among others ” with a request to ensure "high international standards of polls.

"

Exit polls are normally conducted right after voters cast ballots in a bid to put together the most topical forecast of the final outcome.

Belarus is scheduled to hold a presidential election in less than two weeks form now.

There are currently five officially registered candidates, including incumbent president Aleksander Lukashenko, who is running for the sixth consecutive term atop 26 years of previous presidential service.

The campaign has ignited mass protests across Belarus after two prominent opposition candidates ” banker Viktor Babariko and diplomat Valery Tsepkalo ” were banned from running in the campaign.

