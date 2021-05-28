CIS Council of Heads of Government to Convene in Bishkek on November 12 - Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The next session of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Government will be held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on November 12, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev announced.

"At the suggestion of the Kyrgyz Republic, a decision was made at a narrow format [session] to hold the fall session of the Council of Heads of Government in the city of Bishkek on November 12, 2021," Lebedev said at a session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Minsk.