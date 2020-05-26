UrduPoint.com
CIS Council Of Heads Of Government To Discuss Economy, COVID-19 On May 29 - Russian Gov't

CIS Council of Heads of Government to Discuss Economy, COVID-19 on May 29 - Russian Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will take part in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government on May 29, which will discuss current issues of economic cooperation within the commonwealth, as well as the fight against the coronavirus, the Russian government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The event will be held in a video conference format.

"It is assumed that the heads of government will focus on topical issues of economic cooperation within the CIS, as well as joint efforts to combat the spread of the new coronavirus infection," the statement says.

The agenda of the meeting also includes consideration of the draft strategy for the economic development of the commonwealth for the period until 2030, which defines basic principles and guidelines for trade and economic cooperation of CIS countries.

Following the meeting, the adoption of joint documents on the development of cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, education, culture, youth policy, physical education and sports is envisaged.

