CIS Countries Cooperating On Citizens' Return Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:54 PM

CIS Countries Cooperating on Citizens' Return Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are closely cooperating to ensure the return of citizens to their homeland amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that has seen international flights grounded and borders closed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"Russia has provided test kits and the necessary equipment to identify those infected. Russia has received suitably important offers of assistance from our partners, including the supply of humanitarian goods that may be useful in certain parts of the Russian Federation. We are cooperating closely to ensure that citizens can return to their homeland. Here, we are helping our friends and partners, and they are helping Russians," Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting of CIS foreign ministers.

The official referred to one case involving a five-year-old Russian citizen from the Tula region who needed to leave the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

"Only yesterday, we rectified the urgent issue of the repatriation of a five-year-old Russian citizen from Tashkent, who found themselves in a very difficult situation. Six hours before the departure of a flight, which flew at 07:00 a.m. [02:00 GMT], we were able to quickly resolve the Russian citizen's issue with the [Uzbek] Minister of Foreign Affairs and the aviation authorities, and the citizen, specifically from the Tula region, was brought home," the foreign minister said.

During the press conference, Lavrov stated that CIS foreign ministers agreed to strengthen regulatory frameworks on the prevention of infectious diseases. He also praised CIS countries for their quick coordination and rapid response to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

