CIS Countries Eye Obtaining Commonwealth's Observer Status At CSTO - Executive Committee

Published February 15, 2022

CIS Countries Eye Obtaining Commonwealth's Observer Status at CSTO - Executive Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are considering the issue of obtaining by the commonwealth the status of an observer to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), CIS First Deputy Executive Secretary Leonid Anfimov said on Tuesday.

"At the meeting of the Council of Permanent Representatives, the issue of granting the CIS as an international organization the status of an observer to the CSTO will also be considered ... Council members will consider this issue today and make a decision," Anfimov told reporters ahead of a CIS meeting in Minsk.

