CIS Countries See Normalization Of Situation With COVID-19 - Russian Health Authority

Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:52 PM

The situation with the coronavirus pandemic in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries is stabilizing as the number of new cases is going down, Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the agency held an online meeting of the Coordinating Council on the Sanitary Protection of Territories of the CIS Member States from the Import and Spread of Particularly Dangerous Infectious Diseases.

"They discussed the epidemiological situation with COVID-19 in the world and in the CIS member states, as well as adopted measures to normalize the situation.

On the whole, we see the situation getting stable in the CIS countries with the drop of new COVID-19 cases, facilitated by high testing rates, adherence to preventive measures and social distancing, as well as the beginning of the inoculation campaign against the novel coronavirus disease," the watchdog said in a statement.

During the meeting, Rospotrebnadzor reported on the progress of a joint project with the World Health Organization to create a cooperation center for responding to health emergencies and developing minimum standards for mobile laboratories.

The next meeting will take place in the second quarter of the year.

