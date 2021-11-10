CIS Defense Ministers Approve Plan for Joint Events in 2022

The defense ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries approved a plan for joint events in 2022, and considered prospects for the development of military cooperation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The defense ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries approved a plan for joint events in 2022, and considered prospects for the development of military cooperation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The prospects for the further development of military cooperation were identified and the plan for joint events in 2022 was approved," Shoigu said after a meeting with his CIS counterparts.

He added that the military departments of the CIS countries also confirmed a common understanding of the nature of the challenges and threats to military security.

The meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of CIS members was held in Moscow on Wednesday. In accordance with the agenda of the event, the ministers discussed a number of issues related to multilateral cooperation in the field of defense and security. The heads of the military departments also exchanged views on the military-political situation in the world and its impact on the security of the CIS countries.