UrduPoint.com

CIS Defense Ministers Approve Plan For Joint Events In 2022

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:54 PM

CIS Defense Ministers Approve Plan for Joint Events in 2022

The defense ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries approved a plan for joint events in 2022, and considered prospects for the development of military cooperation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The defense ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries approved a plan for joint events in 2022, and considered prospects for the development of military cooperation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The prospects for the further development of military cooperation were identified and the plan for joint events in 2022 was approved," Shoigu said after a meeting with his CIS counterparts.

He added that the military departments of the CIS countries also confirmed a common understanding of the nature of the challenges and threats to military security.

The meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of CIS members was held in Moscow on Wednesday. In accordance with the agenda of the event, the ministers discussed a number of issues related to multilateral cooperation in the field of defense and security. The heads of the military departments also exchanged views on the military-political situation in the world and its impact on the security of the CIS countries.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Event

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to launch Sharjah Film Plat ..

Sharjah Art Foundation to launch Sharjah Film Platform 4

5 minutes ago
 Distt Deptt Larkana organize a seminar on Measles ..

Distt Deptt Larkana organize a seminar on Measles and rubella

6 minutes ago
 Problems of primary teachers to be resolved on pri ..

Problems of primary teachers to be resolved on priority basis: Taimur Jhaghra

8 minutes ago
 Old enmity claims two lives

Old enmity claims two lives

8 minutes ago
 Two women die, two hurt in road mishap

Two women die, two hurt in road mishap

8 minutes ago
 29 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

29 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.