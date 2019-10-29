CIS Defense Ministers to Discuss in Baku Experience Repelling Mass Drone Attacks in Syria

Defense ministers from countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are due to discuss on Wednesday their combat experiences in repelling mass drone attacks in Syria's conflict zone, the CIS executive committee said Tuesday

On October 30, the regular meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers will take place in Azerbaijan's capital. CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev is expected to attend, among other defense chiefs.

"[Council members] will discuss their combat experience repelling mass drone attacks during their military operations against terrorists in the Syrian Arab Republic," the committee said in a statement.

It added that the ministers will also talk about their experience in humanitarian demining, the removing of landmines from a territory in order to make it safe for human use, in Laos.

Additionally, the defense ministers will discuss perspectives in military cooperation among the council members up until 2025, including the planning of joint air defense exercises in 2020.

Also, the council will review the recently held International Army Games 2019 and outline the celebration of next year's 75th anniversary of Victory Day, which commemorates the end of World War II.

The use of unmanned drones in terrorist attacks against government forces are becoming increasingly common.� In 2018, Russia's Defense Ministry said a swarm of drones attacked two of its military bases in Syria. In late August, Russia said it had created special mobile units to detect and destroy drones in combat zones.