CIS Eliminated 22 Terrorist Cells Since Beginning Of 2020 - Russia's Patrushev

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:59 PM

Law enforcement agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have eliminated 22 terrorist cells since the beginning of the year, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Law enforcement agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have eliminated 22 terrorist cells since the beginning of the year, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said Wednesday.

"In 2020, 22 cells of international terrorist organizations, whose participants recruited citizens of Russia and CIS and sent them to foreign training camps, have been destroyed in joint operations," Patrushev said at a meeting of CIS security council's secretaries.

According to Patrushev, CIS law agencies used intelligence it received from Russia to arrest more than 40 terrorists and their accomplices.

More Stories From World

