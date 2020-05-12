CIS Foreign Ministers Discuss Possibility to Hold Talks on COVID-19 With WHO - Lavrov

Foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have discussed the possibility to hold talks with the World Health Organization (WHO) for analyzing the coronavirus response experience, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"Today, we had quite a detailed discussion about the role played by the UN system, by its specialized agencies, including the WHO, [in combating the pandemic]. It was suggested that a meeting should be held, with the participation of all CIS countries and relevant WHO entities, in the foreseeable future to analyze the experience gained so far in combating this threat," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after CIS foreign ministers' talks.

Over 4.2 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally so far. The number of fatalities has surpassed 286,000.