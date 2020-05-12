UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CIS Foreign Ministers Discuss Possibility To Hold Talks On COVID-19 With WHO - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 08:07 PM

CIS Foreign Ministers Discuss Possibility to Hold Talks on COVID-19 With WHO - Lavrov

Foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have discussed the possibility to hold talks with the World Health Organization (WHO) for analyzing the coronavirus response experience, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have discussed the possibility to hold talks with the World Health Organization (WHO) for analyzing the coronavirus response experience, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Today, we had quite a detailed discussion about the role played by the UN system, by its specialized agencies, including the WHO, [in combating the pandemic]. It was suggested that a meeting should be held, with the participation of all CIS countries and relevant WHO entities, in the foreseeable future to analyze the experience gained so far in combating this threat," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after CIS foreign ministers' talks.

Over 4.2 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally so far. The number of fatalities has surpassed 286,000.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

17 minutes ago

Huawei Delegation Calls on Federal Minister For In ..

21 minutes ago

Global standards enable Dubai’s healthcare secto ..

53 minutes ago

DP World marks &#039;Zayed Humanitarian Work Day&# ..

2 hours ago

Two arrested with 4.6kg Hashish

45 seconds ago

Paris Mayor Calls For Reopening Parks in French Ca ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.