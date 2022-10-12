UrduPoint.com

CIS Foreign Ministers Holding Meeting In Astana Ahead Of Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 10:01 PM

CIS Foreign Ministers Holding Meeting in Astana Ahead of Summit

The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is taking place in Astana on Wednesday, ahead of the CIS leaders' summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is taking place in Astana on Wednesday, ahead of the CIS leaders' summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"We are going to consider and agree on documents that will be submitted for the state leaders' consideration," Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, who presided over the meeting, said.

Tileuberdi noted that all the events scheduled during the Kazakh Presidency in the CIS were conducted according to plan, with a good level of cooperation between the CIS members in all areas of the multilateral agenda.

On October 14, the Council of Heads of State of the CIS meeting will take place in Astana, with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairing the summit.

Last week, the leaders of the CIS countries held an informal meeting at the Konstantinovsky Palace near St. Petersburg.

Related Topics

Astana St. Petersburg October All

Recent Stories

SICPA Pakistan joins RCKM for flood relief efforts ..

SICPA Pakistan joins RCKM for flood relief efforts in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Some 760,000 Russians Entered Kyrgyzstan in 2022 - ..

Some 760,000 Russians Entered Kyrgyzstan in 2022 - Minister

3 minutes ago
 UN Hopes Erdogan-Putin Meeting to Contribute to Ex ..

UN Hopes Erdogan-Putin Meeting to Contribute to Extending Grain Agreement - Spok ..

6 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal seeks support from Korean envoy in est ..

Ahsan Iqbal seeks support from Korean envoy in establishment of Gandhara Univers ..

6 minutes ago
 Day of shame for perpetrators of political victimi ..

Day of shame for perpetrators of political victimization: Marriyum

6 minutes ago
 US Defense Chief Says Some Countries Will Supply A ..

US Defense Chief Says Some Countries Will Supply Ammo for NASAMS Going to Ukrain ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.