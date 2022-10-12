CIS Foreign Ministers Holding Meeting in Astana Ahead of Summit

The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is taking place in Astana on Wednesday, ahead of the CIS leaders' summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is taking place in Astana on Wednesday, ahead of the CIS leaders' summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"We are going to consider and agree on documents that will be submitted for the state leaders' consideration," Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, who presided over the meeting, said.

Tileuberdi noted that all the events scheduled during the Kazakh Presidency in the CIS were conducted according to plan, with a good level of cooperation between the CIS members in all areas of the multilateral agenda.

On October 14, the Council of Heads of State of the CIS meeting will take place in Astana, with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairing the summit.

Last week, the leaders of the CIS countries held an informal meeting at the Konstantinovsky Palace near St. Petersburg.