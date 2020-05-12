CIS Foreign Ministers Meeting Via Video Conference to Take Place on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The regular meeting of foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will take place on Tuesday via a teleconference amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the meeting.

According to Zakharova, the meeting's agenda includes cooperation in a fight against the coronavirus, the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, and other regional and international matters.