CIS Foreign Ministers To Meet In Almaty On 11 April
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 08:14 PM
The CIS ministers of foreign affairs are set to meet in Almaty on 11 April, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing for the press
“The foreign ministers will exchange views on topical international and regional matters, discuss priority areas of integration cooperation in the CIS format this year,” Maria Zakharova said, BelTA reported.
“The ministers will take stock of the progress made in the implementation of the plan of multi-level ministerial consultations within the CIS and the program of actions to intensify partnership between the foreign ministries of the CIS countries. Some of the documents approved at the meeting will be submitted for further approval by the heads of state and government of the CIS countries,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.
