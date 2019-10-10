CIS Foreign Ministers to Meet in Ashgabat on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Commonwealth of Independent States' Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs will meet will meet on Thursday, October 10 in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat to discuss various issues of cooperation within the organization.

Following the meeting several documents will be put forward to the Council of the Heads of States and the Council of the Heads of Governments, which will take place on October 11 in Ashgabat and on October 25 in Moscow, respectively.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov already arrived in Ashgabat on Wednesday.

The Commonwealth of Independent States was created in 1991 to facilitate cooperation between the former Soviet republics.