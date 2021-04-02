CIS Foreign Ministers to Meet in Minsk on October 14 - CIS Executive Secretary

The next meeting of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on October 14, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The next meeting of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on October 14, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said.

"The heads of delegations approved a draft address of the heads of state and also decided that the next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Belarus on October 14, 2021, in Minsk on the eve of the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State," Lebedev said.