CIS Heads of Government May Meet in-Person in Bishkek on November 12 - Executive Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) may convene for in-person negotiations on November 12 in the Kyrgyz capital of Bshkek, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said on Thursday.

"Preparations are going on for the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government that will be held under the chairmanship of the Republic of Belarus on November 12. We believe it will be held in-person on November 12 in Bishkek," Lebedev told reporters after a meeting of CIS foreign ministers in Minsk.