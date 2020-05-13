UrduPoint.com
CIS Heads Of Government To Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic On May 29 - Russia's Lavrov

Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:04 AM

CIS Heads of Government to Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic on May 29 - Russia's Lavrov



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are scheduled to convene their heads of government for a meeting on May 29 to discuss COVID-19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We supported Uzbekistan's proposal to discuss further steps in fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection and overcoming its consequences at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government on May 29," Lavros said at a press conference following the meeting of the CIS foreign ministers.

According to the Russian minister, although the full range of the pandemic's impact on international life is yet to be assessed, one can see already how the crisis has "once again demonstrated the interconnectedness of us all."

The CIS countries are Azerbaijan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. The latter five countries are also members of the Eurasian Economic Union, which stipulates free movement of goods, services, people and capital and common macroeconomic policies.

