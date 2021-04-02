CIS Heads of Government to Meet in Minsk on May 28 - CIS Executive Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

The heads of government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will convene for in-person talks in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on May 28, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The heads of government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will convene for in-person talks in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on May 28, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said on Friday.

"The meeting of the Council of Heads of Government is scheduled for May 28 in Minsk. We also hope that it will take place in a face-to-face format," Lebedev said at a press conference after a CIS ministerial meeting.