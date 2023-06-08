MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The Council of the Heads of Governments of the Commonwealth of the Independent Nations (CIS) and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will convene for a meeting in the Russian city of Sochi on Thursday.

During the meeting, officials are expected to discuss the economic partnership within the organization and humanitarian cooperation.

The talks will be chaired by Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, whose country is holding the CIS presidency in 2023.

The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will focus on the development of the single market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), as well as major infrastructure projects that are being implemented by the member states.

From June 8-9, Sochi will also host the third Eurasian Congress and the second CIS-EEU Youth Forum.