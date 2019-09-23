UrduPoint.com
CIS Intelligence Heads To Discuss Ways To Tackle Foreign Meddling In Internal Affairs- SVR

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:47 AM

CIS Intelligence Heads to Discuss Ways to Tackle Foreign Meddling in Internal Affairs- SVR

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Heads of intelligence services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will meet in Kazan on Monday to discuss countering external forces trying to influence the situation in the regional organization's member states, the press service of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Sunday.

"It is expected that during the meeting the parties will confirm their readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation to improve stability and security in the region. The parties will discuss joint efforts to neutralize challenges to the CIS member states related to external forces interference," the press service said.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will take part in the annual meeting. It will be opened by SVR Head Sergey Naryshkin.

The press service added that the parties would also discuss enhancing efforts in countering international terrorism and religious extremism.

The last meeting of the CIS intelligence chiefs took place in May 2018 in Saint Petersburg.

